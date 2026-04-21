U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities in Saipan, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 21:44
|Photo ID:
|9631191
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-WV022-1077
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 20 of 20], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.