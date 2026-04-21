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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 20 of 20]

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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Col. Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities in Saipan, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9631191
    VIRIN: 260419-A-WV022-1077
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 20 of 20], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Generator Install at Saipan Water Facility
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Generator Install at Saipan Water Facility
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Connects Generator to Water Facility
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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    Temporary Emergency Power
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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