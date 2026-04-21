Drill Sergeants from across Army Training Center-Fort Jackson and the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy participate in the 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., April 21, 2026. One winner from each Center of Excellence will move on to compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Recruiting Command's Drill Sergeant of the Year competition in the fall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9631119
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-GV774-9166
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.