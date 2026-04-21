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    Sailors Conducts Maintenance

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    Sailors Conducts Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    A Sailor conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, during flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tanner Orth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9630514
    VIRIN: 260421-N-AM483-1020
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors Conducts Maintenance, by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Southern Seas
    Navy
    USS Nimitz
    CVN 68

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