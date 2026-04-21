Sailors Conducts Maintenance

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A Sailor conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, during flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026, which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tanner Orth)