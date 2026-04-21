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    125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2]

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    125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion, deputy commander of the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, smiles after signing a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 9, 2026. The proclamation signing signifies the 125th Fighter Wing leadership’s dedication to preventing and addressing sexual violence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9630508
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-MF695-1002
    Resolution: 6761x5297
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing
    125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing

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    SAPR
    125 FW
    SAPM
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    National Guard
    Air National Guard

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