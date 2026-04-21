125th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Proclamation Signing

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion, deputy commander of the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, smiles after signing a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 9, 2026. The proclamation signing signifies the 125th Fighter Wing leadership’s dedication to preventing and addressing sexual violence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)