2026 Fiesta Oyster Bake

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U.S. Army recruiters assigned to San Antonio Recruiting Battalion, interact with attendees during the 110th annual Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University, April 17, 2026. The Fiesta Oyster Bake is a long-standing San Antonio tradition that brings the community together to celebrate food, music and culture while providing an opportunity for Army recruiters to engage with the public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)