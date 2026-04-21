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    2026 Fiesta Oyster Bake [Image 19 of 23]

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    2026 Fiesta Oyster Bake

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    U.S. Army recruiters assigned to San Antonio Recruiting Battalion, interact with attendees during the 110th annual Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University, April 17, 2026. The Fiesta Oyster Bake is a long-standing San Antonio tradition that brings the community together to celebrate food, music and culture while providing an opportunity for Army recruiters to engage with the public. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9629881
    VIRIN: 260418-A-TB002-6772
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 912.06 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Fiesta Oyster Bake [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Fiesta Oyster Bake

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