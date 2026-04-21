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    Prepare for Landing [Image 2 of 2]

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    Prepare for Landing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard, prepares to land at the Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vermont, April 21, 2026. The jets flew a routine training mission to ensure operational proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9629873
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-CB896-1011
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 309.81 KB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Prepare for Landing [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    takeoff
    F-35 A Lightning II
    jet
    air national guard
    vermont

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