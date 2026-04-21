Prepare for Landing

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard, prepares to land at the Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Vermont, April 21, 2026. The jets flew a routine training mission to ensure operational proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)