U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Viola Ramos, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presses a U.S. flag at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2026. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 12:58
|Photo ID:
|9629637
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-UK538-1017
|Resolution:
|7052x5504
|Size:
|13.53 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO Airman Ensures Flag Readiness with Care and Precision, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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