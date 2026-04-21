AFMAO Airman Ensures Flag Readiness with Care and Precision

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Viola Ramos, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presses a U.S. flag at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2026. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)