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    AFMAO Airman Ensures Flag Readiness with Care and Precision

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    AFMAO Airman Ensures Flag Readiness with Care and Precision

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Viola Ramos, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, presses a U.S. flag at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 20, 2026. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing the flag, removing any lint and clipping strings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9629637
    VIRIN: 260420-F-UK538-1017
    Resolution: 7052x5504
    Size: 13.53 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFMAO Airman Ensures Flag Readiness with Care and Precision, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

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