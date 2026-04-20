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    NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters

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    NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Dr. Joanne Gbenjo, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's family medicine practitioner and chief virtual health informatics officer, uses a mobile device equipped with ambient listening during patient encounters to deliver quality care. The digital scribe increases productivity, promotes a greater work-life balance providers, and improves the quality of patient interactions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9629200
    VIRIN: 260420-N-FB730-1006
    Resolution: 5873x3915
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCCL
    Ambient Listening

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