Dr. Joanne Gbenjo, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's family medicine practitioner and chief virtual health informatics officer, uses a mobile device equipped with ambient listening during patient encounters to deliver quality care. The digital scribe increases productivity, promotes a greater work-life balance providers, and improves the quality of patient interactions.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9629200
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-FB730-1006
|Resolution:
|5873x3915
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters
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