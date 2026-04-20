NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters

Modernization efforts at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) are improving the workday for providers and enhancing patient interactions. Following the adoption of new administrative documentation workflows, providers are spending an average of 1.2 hours less per day on charting, contributing to a 26% reduction in after-hours work. At the heart of this transformation is ambient listening technology.



One of four pilot sites, NMCCL was selected to do a two-wave pilot. The initial pilot was for six weeks with 35 users testing the application on mobile devices, followed by a second period where an additional 65 users utilized the web-based platform using desktops or laptops.



“Ambient listening is an umbrella term for a type of software that passively listens to encounters and then uses [artificial intelligence] to generate notes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kirsten Roach, NMCCL’s chief health informatics officer. “The program we have here is a Clinical AI Agent (CAA) which listens to the encounter between the provider and the patient and then generates a note for that provider.”



The novel virtual tool will aid in efficiency, summarizing conversations between providers and patients rather than providers having to note-take the entirety of an appointment. Ambient listening is a significant investment in advancing the readiness of our medical forces and warfighters, and the results are having a meaningful impact on provider-patient encounters.



“Everyone who uses it loves it,” says Dr. Joanne Gbenjo, NMCCL family medicine practitioner and chief virtual health informatics officer. “This technology records the patient visits and puts all the necessary information directly into the notes, which allows me to really focus on listening to the patient and addressing their concerns.”



Gbenjo, who has provided care for nearly 10 years at NMCCL, says the digital scribe increases productivity, promoting a greater work-life balance and improving the quality of patient interactions.



“A lot of the family medicine providers are able to finish all our documentation in the same day, and sometimes even in between patients, which before was very difficult to do.”



She also noted that since the CAA is integrated with MHS GENESIS, “the notes are placed in the appropriate sections, is organized, clean, and easy for the provider and patient to follow.”



While the tool is transformative, Gbenjo stresses that patient consent is required for its use, and providers retain full responsibility for the final record.



“The ultimate responsibility of the final product is on the provider,” she emphasized. “They are responsible for reviewing the notes and determining that what is reported and recorded is accurate.”



All audio and documentation generated from CAA is deleted seven days after the visit and protected using secure, cyber-compliant controls to ensure the confidentiality of a patient’s health information.



NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:40 Story ID: 563219 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL workflow modernization positively enhances provider/patient encounters, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.