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    U.S. Naval War College Hosts DEGRE Wargame [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Naval War College Hosts DEGRE Wargame

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— Participants of the Deterrence and Escalation Game and Review (DEGRE) wargame observe game discussions onboard Naval Station Newport, April 17, 2026. As a U.S. Strategic Command annual wargame designed to examine the dynamics of strategic deterrence, assurance, and escalation management and assess joint warfighting capabilities, DEGRE provides U.S. government leadership, combatant commanders, partners and allies with information needed to enhance interoperability and maintain competitive military advantage. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9629141
    VIRIN: 260417-D-YG388-1037
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 665.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval War College Hosts DEGRE Wargame [Image 5 of 5], by Kristopher Burris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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