Maj. Taylor Hiester, commander and pilot for the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., talks to local media at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 16, 2026 in advance of this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing is serving as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9628975
|VIRIN:
|260416-Z-JU667-2068
|Resolution:
|2033x1357
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.