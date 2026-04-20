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    Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 1 of 2]

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    Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Taylor Hiester, commander and pilot for the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., talks to local media at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 16, 2026 in advance of this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing is serving as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9628975
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-JU667-2068
    Resolution: 2033x1357
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

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