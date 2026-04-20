21st TSC Best Squad Day 3

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U.S. Army Cpl. Samir Rivera, a biomedical equipment specialist, assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, performs dead-stop push-ups during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment on day three of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The assessment measures strength, endurance, and overall fitness as Soldiers compete for the title of best squad. The winners will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)