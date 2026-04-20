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    NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

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    NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation

    GREECE

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 2, 2026) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, April 2, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9628782
    VIRIN: 260402-N-NO067-1067
    Resolution: 3067x4785
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation
    NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation

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    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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