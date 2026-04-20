NSA Souda Bay Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 2, 2026) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, April 2, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)