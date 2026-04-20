Comstock Conducts TCCC Training

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Lt. Carolyn Gibbons, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), molds a splint during a tactical combat casualty care training, April 13, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)