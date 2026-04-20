Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Engineers create an underground C2 node

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U.S. Army engineers assigned to 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, work alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to construct an underground command and control node during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the vicinity of Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)