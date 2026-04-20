Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Skedco Medevac Training in the Philippines

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U.S. Army Pvt. Kevin Lona, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, applies a chest seal to a simulated casualty during a medical lane as a part of a medevac training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)