A cadet performs a low crawl after assessing and treating a manikin patient during the Superintendent’s Challenge as part of the Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 18, 2026. CULEX equipped cadets with a broad range of leadership skills and experience to ensure they are ready to lead on Day One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9627974
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-XS730-1054
|Resolution:
|5826x4161
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills
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