Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills

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A cadet performs a low crawl after assessing and treating a manikin patient during the Superintendent’s Challenge as part of the Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 18, 2026. CULEX equipped cadets with a broad range of leadership skills and experience to ensure they are ready to lead on Day One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)