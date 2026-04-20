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    Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills [Image 5 of 5]

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    Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    A cadet performs a low crawl after assessing and treating a manikin patient during the Superintendent’s Challenge as part of the Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 18, 2026. CULEX equipped cadets with a broad range of leadership skills and experience to ensure they are ready to lead on Day One. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9627974
    VIRIN: 260418-F-XS730-1054
    Resolution: 5826x4161
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spring Culminating Exercise Tests Cadet Warfighter Skills [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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