Naval Postgraduate School integration with I MIG

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christian Thiessen a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Dr. Britta Hale, a professor from NPS visit I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group to conduct research on shortfalls of the fleet at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2021. NPS provides its students with defense-focused studies in order to meet the needs and requirements of the units they support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)