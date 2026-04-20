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    Naval Postgraduate School integration with I MIG

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    Naval Postgraduate School integration with I MIG

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christian Thiessen a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Dr. Britta Hale, a professor from NPS visit I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group to conduct research on shortfalls of the fleet at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2021. NPS provides its students with defense-focused studies in order to meet the needs and requirements of the units they support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9627937
    VIRIN: 210617-M-PO838-1041
    Resolution: 5323x3830
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Postgraduate School integration with I MIG, by SSgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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