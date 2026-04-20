Naval Postgraduate School integration with I MIG

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christian Thiessen a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Dr. Britta Hale, a professor from NPS visit I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group to conduct research on shortfalls of the fleet at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2021. NPS provides its students with defense-focused studies in order to meet the needs and requirements of the units they support. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9627937
|VIRIN:
|210617-M-PO838-1041
|Resolution:
|5323x3830
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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