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    Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard [Image 3 of 3]

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    Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, joins Brig. Gen. Carlos J. Rivera Román, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Mendez Mercado, the Puerto Rico National Guard command senior enlisted leader, to speak with troops before the firearms portion of the 2026 Puerto Rico Army National Guard Best Warrior competition, Feb. 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely and Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9627710
    VIRIN: 260221-A-KB362-7530
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard

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