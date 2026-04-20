Nordhaus, Raines visit Puerto Rico National Guard

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Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, joins Brig. Gen. Carlos J. Rivera Román, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Mendez Mercado, the Puerto Rico National Guard command senior enlisted leader, to speak with troops before the firearms portion of the 2026 Puerto Rico Army National Guard Best Warrior competition, Feb. 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely and Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)