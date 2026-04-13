U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets participate in the Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 16, 2026. The multi-day training exercise tested cadets’ leadership, warfighting and mission planning skills in realistic field scenarios designed to prepare them for future service as Air Force and Space Force officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)