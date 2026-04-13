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    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026 [Image 9 of 10]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets participate in the Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 16, 2026. The multi-day training exercise tested cadets’ leadership, warfighting and mission planning skills in realistic field scenarios designed to prepare them for future service as Air Force and Space Force officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9626182
    VIRIN: 260416-F-XS730-1052
    Resolution: 6714x4478
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026
    U.S. Air Force Academy Spring Culminating Exercise (CULEX) 2026

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