Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 17, 2026) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Aaron Peña makes an announcement over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 17, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9626014
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-AY869-1020
|Resolution:
|5080x3387
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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