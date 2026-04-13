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    E6 Exam [Image 2 of 2]

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    E6 Exam

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 9, 2026) Yeoman 2nd Class Daija Thomas, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, takes the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam as part of the enlisted advancement process in the Island Room onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, April 9, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9625930
    VIRIN: 260409-N-MJ357-1003
    Resolution: 5303x3535
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, E6 Exam [Image 2 of 2], by SA Daniel Lotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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