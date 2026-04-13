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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 4 of 4]

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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    GUAM

    04.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 load bottled water into an MH-60S Sea Hawk while supporting disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9625725
    VIRIN: 260418-N-N2420-1004
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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