Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

A U.S. Sailor assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 load bottled water into an MH-60S Sea Hawk while supporting disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9625725
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-N2420-1004
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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