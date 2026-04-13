21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 1

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U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Falone, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, fires his M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapons qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, discipline, and combat readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Falone, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, reloads his M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapons qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, discipline, and combat readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)