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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 1 [Image 12 of 13]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 1

    GERMANY

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Falone, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, fires his M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapons qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, discipline, and combat readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Falone, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, reloads his M249 squad automatic weapon during a weapons qualification as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, discipline, and combat readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9625247
    VIRIN: 260419-A-PT551-9801
    Resolution: 6426x4590
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 1 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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