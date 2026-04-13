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    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival [Image 3 of 6]

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    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army Spc. Landon Hollowell, Sgt. Jacob Logan, Pfc. Jaiveyion Dunlap, Sgt. Jacory Williams, and Spc. Joshua Chapple, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9624908
    VIRIN: 260328-Z-LK770-2160
    Resolution: 6632x4421
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival
    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival
    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival
    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival
    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival
    Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard patrol during the Cherry Blossom Festival

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    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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