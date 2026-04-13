Reforestation Mendocino National Forest

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The Forest Service, Patriot Restoration Ops, and Clear Lake Environmental Research Center gathered April 15, 2026, on the Mendocino National Forest to plant seedlings in efforts to restore parts of the forest affected by the 2018 Ranch Fire. In just eight days the crew planted 71,000 seedlings on the hillsides near Clear Lake east of the communities Nice and Lucerne. The ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar came from a nearby Forest Service nursery in Placerville, California. The reforestation effort, part of the Northshore Restoration Project, aims to reforest over 2,600 acres. Another project objective is to reduce fuels, such as brush and dead trees, on approximately 40,000 acres, lowering wildfire risk to nearby communities. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)