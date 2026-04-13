Best Sapper 2026

Best Sapper competitors conduct a non-standard physical fitness test April 18 in Waynesville during the Best Sapper Competition. The five-day challenge will showcase many capabilities of the U.S. Army’s combat engineers, commonly called Sappers. The competition's tasks are carefully designed to allow only the best of the best prove they have the expertise, stamina and fortitude to earn the title of Best Sapper.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9624611
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-PF954-2587
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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