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    Best Sapper 2026 [Image 1 of 5]

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    Best Sapper 2026

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Best Sapper competitors conduct a non-standard physical fitness test April 18 in Waynesville during the Best Sapper Competition. The five-day challenge will showcase many capabilities of the U.S. Army’s combat engineers, commonly called Sappers. The competition's tasks are carefully designed to allow only the best of the best prove they have the expertise, stamina and fortitude to earn the title of Best Sapper.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 18:58
    Photo ID: 9624611
    VIRIN: 260418-A-PF954-2587
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Sapper 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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