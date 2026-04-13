Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran, center, from North Carolina, assistant deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, poses for a photo with his family after being promoted to the rank of brigadier general at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Finneran served as 2nd MAW's chief of staff and assistant wing commander from 2023 to 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)