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    Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran, center, from North Carolina, assistant deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, poses for a photo with his family after being promoted to the rank of brigadier general at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Finneran served as 2nd MAW's chief of staff and assistant wing commander from 2023 to 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9624542
    VIRIN: 260417-M-FB282-1055
    Resolution: 5390x4165
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Aviation
    HQMC
    Marines
    Promotion
    North Carolina
    2nd MAW

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