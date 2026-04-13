U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran, center, from North Carolina, assistant deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, poses for a photo with his family after being promoted to the rank of brigadier general at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 17, 2026. Finneran served as 2nd MAW's chief of staff and assistant wing commander from 2023 to 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9624542
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-FB282-1055
|Resolution:
|5390x4165
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.