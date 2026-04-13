(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kristina Randall 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Airman assists an Ivorian soldier with wrapping a wound as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during exercise Flintlock 26 at an Ivorian training center in Cote D’ivoire Apr. 16, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9624508
    VIRIN: 260416-A-BG219-1188
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Kristina Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members
    U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Cabo Verde
    Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery