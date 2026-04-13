A U.S. Airman assists an Ivorian soldier with wrapping a wound as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during exercise Flintlock 26 at an Ivorian training center in Cote D’ivoire Apr. 16, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9624508
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-BG219-1188
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|CI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Hungarian Service Members Host Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for Ivorian and Dutch Service Members [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Kristina Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.