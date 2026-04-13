U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran, from North Carolina, assistant deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, speaks during his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina on April 17, 2026. Finneran served as 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's chief of staff and assistant wing commander from 2023 to 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9624499
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-FB282-1045
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.