Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran promotion ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Finneran, from North Carolina, assistant deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, speaks during his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina on April 17, 2026. Finneran served as 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's chief of staff and assistant wing commander from 2023 to 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)