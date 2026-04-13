Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26

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A Portuguese special operations soldier provides instruction to a Guinean special operations soldier before executing rifle marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26 at a range in Cote D’ivoire, April 17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kristina Randall)