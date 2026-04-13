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    Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kristina Randall 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Portuguese special operations soldier provides instruction to a Guinean special operations soldier before executing rifle marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26 at a range in Cote D’ivoire, April 17, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kristina Randall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9624411
    VIRIN: 260417-A-BG219-1005
    Resolution: 6796x4533
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Kristina Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26
    Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26
    Multinational special operations forces execute rifle and pistol marksmanship drills during Flintlock 26

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Republic of Cabo Verde (Cabo)
    Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)
    AFRICOM

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