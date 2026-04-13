Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1

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Minnesota Army National Guard Sgt. Victoria Woolford, from St. Francis, Minn., who serves as a small arms/towed artillery repairer with the 434th Support Maintenance Company, 347th Regional Support Group, is one of twenty-seven service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia participate in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. This competition tests participants’ knowledge, technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and resilience through a series of demanding events where competitors refine critical warfighting skills. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Michigan National Guard at Fort Custer, April 29 through May 3, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)