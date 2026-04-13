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    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1 [Image 37 of 40]

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    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Army National Guard Sgt. Victoria Woolford, from St. Francis, Minn., who serves as a small arms/towed artillery repairer with the 434th Support Maintenance Company, 347th Regional Support Group, is one of twenty-seven service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada and Croatia participate in the 2026 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 15-18, 2026, at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. This competition tests participants’ knowledge, technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and resilience through a series of demanding events where competitors refine critical warfighting skills. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the Michigan National Guard at Fort Custer, April 29 through May 3, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 11:13
    Photo ID: 9624120
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-LY731-1625
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1 [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1
    Army, Air Force, and Allied Forces compete for 2026 Best Warrior: Day 1

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    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Readiness
    Minnesota National Guard
    Croatia
    Canada

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