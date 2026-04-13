U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Cespedes, left, and Spc. Danielle Waters, both assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo with a member of the public at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9623795
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-LK770-1195
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|13.57 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers patrol at the Jefferson Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.