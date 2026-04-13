919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise

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Citizen Air Commandos with the 919th Special Operations Wing practice tactical moving while navigating through simulated chemical obscurants during a combat readiness exercise on the Eglin Range, Florida, on April 11, 2026. The five-day exercise validated the wing's capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)