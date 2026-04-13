(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Easterling 

    919th Special Operations Wing

    Citizen Air Commandos with the 919th Special Operations Wing practice tactical moving while navigating through simulated chemical obscurants during a combat readiness exercise on the Eglin Range, Florida, on April 11, 2026. The five-day exercise validated the wing's capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9622437
    VIRIN: 260411-F-YN768-4965
    Resolution: 5063x3369
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Easterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery