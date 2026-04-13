Citizen Air Commandos with the 919th Special Operations Wing practice tactical moving while navigating through simulated chemical obscurants during a combat readiness exercise on the Eglin Range, Florida, on April 11, 2026. The five-day exercise validated the wing's capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Liz Easterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9622437
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-YN768-4965
|Resolution:
|5063x3369
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Easterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
919th SOW Tests Full-Spectrum Readiness in Decades-Largest Wing Exercise
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