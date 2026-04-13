Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay conducts Operation Coal Shovel 2026

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) conducts icebreaking operations to create a path through thick brash ice in Lake Erie off the coast of Buffalo, New York on Mar. 23, 2026. As a part of Operation Coal Shovel, Bristol Bay creates and maintains navigable tracks through ice covered waters to help preserve the navigability of the Great Lakes Maritime Transportation System. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9621944
|VIRIN:
|260323-G-UQ779-9253
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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