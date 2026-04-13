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    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay conducts Operation Coal Shovel 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay conducts Operation Coal Shovel 2026

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) conducts icebreaking operations to create a path through thick brash ice in Lake Erie off the coast of Buffalo, New York on Mar. 23, 2026. As a part of Operation Coal Shovel, Bristol Bay creates and maintains navigable tracks through ice covered waters to help preserve the navigability of the Great Lakes Maritime Transportation System. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9621944
    VIRIN: 260323-G-UQ779-9253
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay conducts Operation Coal Shovel 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Stephen Nolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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