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    F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR [Image 3 of 3]

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    F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR

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    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft banks right after receiving fuel in flight from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Apr. 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9621626
    VIRIN: 260408-F-F3301-2048
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR
    F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR
    F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR

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    AFCENT
    Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon
    CENTCOM
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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