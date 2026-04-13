F-16s receive fuel from KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft banks right after receiving fuel in flight from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Apr. 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9621626
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-F3301-2048
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
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