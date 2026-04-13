Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, the Army’s Program Acquisition Executive for Maneuver Air, and the Aviation Branch Chief, delivered remarks during the opening session of the Army Aviation Association of America Summit on April 15 in Nashville, Tenn.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9620765
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-HW608-6389
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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New training, new tech, new aircraft will define Army Aviation’s future
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