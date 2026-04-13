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    New training, new tech, new aircraft will define Army Aviation's future

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    New training, new tech, new aircraft will define Army Aviation's future

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, the Army’s Program Acquisition Executive for Maneuver Air, and the Aviation Branch Chief, delivered remarks during the opening session of the Army Aviation Association of America Summit on April 15 in Nashville, Tenn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9620765
    VIRIN: 260416-D-HW608-6389
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New training, new tech, new aircraft will define Army Aviation's future, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Aviation
    transformation
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