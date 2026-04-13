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    Strategic Religious Partnership Training [Image 2 of 3]

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    Strategic Religious Partnership Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Rylen Ciota 

    8th Army

    A Republic of Korea Army soldier navigates an obstacle during the annual Korea Theater of Operations Strategic Religious Partnership Training, demonstrating coordinated response and operational readiness in a joint environment at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 13, 2026. In a simulated combat scenario, Unit Ministry Teams from across the Korean Peninsula validated their role as combat multipliers during the SRPT, April 13-15. Hosted by the Eighth Army Chaplain Directorate, the training subjected U.S. Army Chaplains, Religious Affairs specialists, Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army (KATUSA), and their Republic of Korea Army counterparts to high-intensity scenarios derived from a large-scale combat operational environment. This was a validation of their ability to provide religious support at the point of impact, proving that a force that is supported is a force that is ready.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 21:32
    Photo ID: 9620747
    VIRIN: 260414-A-OY181-1047
    Resolution: 5724x3816
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic Religious Partnership Training [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Rylen Ciota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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