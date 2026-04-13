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    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy [Image 39 of 70]

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    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the U.S. Forest Service and the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn April 7, 2026, at a range area on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools that can be used on a large scale to improve wild habitat. Natural resources management officials say prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9620548
    VIRIN: 260407-A-OK556-6263
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy [Image 70 of 70], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy
    Spring prescribed burns renew training lands, ecosystems at Fort McCoy

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