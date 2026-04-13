USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

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Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dalton Basham, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts maintenance on a Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system, April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)