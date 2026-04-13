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    USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dalton Basham, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts maintenance on a Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system, April 10, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9618271
    VIRIN: 260410-N-GT017-1214
    Resolution: 3338x5007
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission Readiness
    CWIS
    VMM 163

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