U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo during Operation Clean Sweep IV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. OCS IV, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability and measurable improvements to barracks habitability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 19:51
|Photo ID:
|9617767
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-FK421-2489
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.