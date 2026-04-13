HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV

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U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo during Operation Clean Sweep IV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. OCS IV, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability and measurable improvements to barracks habitability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)