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    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV [Image 10 of 10]

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    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo during Operation Clean Sweep IV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. OCS IV, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability and measurable improvements to barracks habitability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9617767
    VIRIN: 260410-M-FK421-2489
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV
    HMLA-169 Conducts Operation Clean Sweep IV

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    TAGS

    Operation Clean Sweep
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    HLMA-169
    Barracks360Reset
    quality of life

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