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    USACE Nashville District seeks public input on Pigeon River Flood Study

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    USACE Nashville District seeks public input on Pigeon River Flood Study

    CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Flooding caused by storms damages homes and businesses in Canton,
    North Carolina, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Allen Newland, A Shot
    Above – Aerial Photography/Videography of Western North Carolina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9617507
    VIRIN: 210817-A-A1409-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Nashville District
    Flood Risk Management Study
    USACE
    Pigeon River

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