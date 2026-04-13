USACE Nashville District seeks public input on Pigeon River Flood Study

Flooding caused by storms damages homes and businesses in Canton,
North Carolina, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Allen Newland, A Shot
Above – Aerial Photography/Videography of Western North Carolina)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9617507
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-A1409-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3078
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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