Teachers and military members from Sheppard AFB welcome students to school in observance of Purple Up Day during the Month of the Military Child, showing support for military-connected youth. April 15, 2026. Purple Up Day recognizes the strength and resilience of military children and honors their role in the armed forces community.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9617213
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-RR907-1007
|Resolution:
|5346x3564
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary [Image 7 of 7], by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.