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    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary [Image 7 of 7]

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    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Teachers and military members from Sheppard AFB welcome students to school in observance of Purple Up Day during the Month of the Military Child, showing support for military-connected youth. April 15, 2026. Purple Up Day recognizes the strength and resilience of military children and honors their role in the armed forces community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9617213
    VIRIN: 260415-F-RR907-1007
    Resolution: 5346x3564
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary [Image 7 of 7], by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary
    Purple Up Day at Sheppard Elementary

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