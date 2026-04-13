Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child

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Members of the Vicenza military community joined Vicenza Elementary School faculty and staff to welcome students during Purple Up! Day in celebration of the Month of the Military Child, Vicenza, Italy, April 15, 2026. Purple represents all branches of the U.S. military, blending Army green, Marine Corps red, and the blues of the Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard into one color. Throughout the month, the VMC proudly recognizes and celebrates the incredible strength, resilience and bravery of military-connected students. These children serve the country too—by adapting to new schools, making new friends and supporting their families through deployments and frequent moves. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)