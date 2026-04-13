Members of the Vicenza military community joined Vicenza Elementary School faculty and staff to welcome students during Purple Up! Day in celebration of the Month of the Military Child, Vicenza, Italy, April 15, 2026. Purple represents all branches of the U.S. military, blending Army green, Marine Corps red, and the blues of the Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard into one color. Throughout the month, the VMC proudly recognizes and celebrates the incredible strength, resilience and bravery of military-connected students. These children serve the country too—by adapting to new schools, making new friends and supporting their families through deployments and frequent moves. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9616330
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-SD031-3561
|Resolution:
|5040x2835
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.