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    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 7 of 16]

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    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the Vicenza military community joined Vicenza Elementary School faculty and staff to welcome students during Purple Up! Day in celebration of the Month of the Military Child, Vicenza, Italy, April 15, 2026. Purple represents all branches of the U.S. military, blending Army green, Marine Corps red, and the blues of the Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard into one color. Throughout the month, the VMC proudly recognizes and celebrates the incredible strength, resilience and bravery of military-connected students. These children serve the country too—by adapting to new schools, making new friends and supporting their families through deployments and frequent moves. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9616330
    VIRIN: 260415-A-SD031-3561
    Resolution: 5040x2835
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child
    Vicenza military community celebrates Month of the Military Child

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    173rd Airborne Brigade
    MOMC
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    MOMC 2026

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