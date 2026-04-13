The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job opportunities at the command and tenant organizations located here. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm ET.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9616214
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-ZS991-1001
|Resolution:
|2898x3750
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Career Fair set for May 6, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Explore AFMC career opportunities at May 6 Career Fair
No keywords found.