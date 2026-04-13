AFMC Career Fair set for May 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job opportunities at the command and tenant organizations located here. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm ET.