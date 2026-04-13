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    AFMC Career Fair set for May 6

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    AFMC Career Fair set for May 6

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job opportunities at the command and tenant organizations located here. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm ET.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9616214
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZS991-1001
    Resolution: 2898x3750
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFMC Career Fair set for May 6, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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