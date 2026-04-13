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    Explore AFMC career opportunities at May 6 Career Fair

    AFMC Career Fair set for May 6

    Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command invites the public to a career fair on May 6 to discover job opportunities within the command and at installation organizations.

    The event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at the Wright State University Student Union, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Dayton, Ohio.

    Representatives will be on hand to discuss careers in a wide range of fields, including:

    • Engineering
    • Program Management
    • Logistics
    • Finance
    • Human Resources
    • Contracting
    • Cyberspace Operations
    • Information Protection

    Job seekers can pre-register and upload a resume of up to two pages by April 26. While not required for attendance, those who upload a resume and necessary documents by the deadline may be considered for an on-site interview on May 7-8. To register and upload your resume, please visit the event page.

    For further inquiries, email the AFMC Enterprise Recruiting Team at https://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Aafmc.a1kk.workflow%40us.af.mil.

    To learn more about AFMC Careers, visithttps://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Careers-at-AFMC/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:28
    Story ID: 562763
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Explore AFMC career opportunities at May 6 Career Fair, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFMC Career Fair set for May 6

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