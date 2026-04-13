Explore AFMC career opportunities at May 6 Career Fair

Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job opportunities at the command and tenant organizations located here. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Wright State University Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm ET. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Career Fair May 6 highlighting job...... read more read more

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command invites the public to a career fair on May 6 to discover job opportunities within the command and at installation organizations.

The event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at the Wright State University Student Union, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Dayton, Ohio.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss careers in a wide range of fields, including:

Engineering

Program Management

Logistics

Finance

Human Resources

Contracting

Cyberspace Operations

Information Protection

Job seekers can pre-register and upload a resume of up to two pages by April 26. While not required for attendance, those who upload a resume and necessary documents by the deadline may be considered for an on-site interview on May 7-8. To register and upload your resume, please visit the event page.

For further inquiries, email the AFMC Enterprise Recruiting Team at https://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Aafmc.a1kk.workflow%40us.af.mil.

To learn more about AFMC Careers, visithttps://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Careers-at-AFMC/.