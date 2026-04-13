Explore AFMC career opportunities at May 6 Career Fair

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command invites the public to a career fair on May 6 to discover job opportunities within the command and at installation organizations.
The event is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at the Wright State University Student Union, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Dayton, Ohio.
Representatives will be on hand to discuss careers in a wide range of fields, including:
Job seekers can pre-register and upload a resume of up to two pages by April 26. While not required for attendance, those who upload a resume and necessary documents by the deadline may be considered for an on-site interview on May 7-8. To register and upload your resume, please visit the event page.
For further inquiries, email the AFMC Enterprise Recruiting Team at https://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Aafmc.a1kk.workflow%40us.af.mil.
To learn more about AFMC Careers, visithttps://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Careers-at-AFMC/.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:28
|Story ID:
|562763
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
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