Watch Standers aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 10, 2026) Quartermaster 3rd Class Zenovia Watson creates tracks for inbound routes aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 10, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9615735
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-AY869-1068
|Resolution:
|4085x2723
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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