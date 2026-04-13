Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials

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U.S. Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base compete in a 2 mile run during the Nellis Operational Readiness Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 10, 2026. During the base-wide event, Airmen participated in various physical activities, showcasing teamwork, endurance, and mission-focused execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)