U.S. Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base compete in a 2 mile run during the Nellis Operational Readiness Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 10, 2026. During the base-wide event, Airmen participated in various physical activities, showcasing teamwork, endurance, and mission-focused execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9614369
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-MO303-1039
|Resolution:
|7767x4915
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.