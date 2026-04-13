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    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials [Image 11 of 11]

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    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base compete in a 2 mile run during the Nellis Operational Readiness Trials at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 10, 2026. During the base-wide event, Airmen participated in various physical activities, showcasing teamwork, endurance, and mission-focused execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9614369
    VIRIN: 260410-F-MO303-1039
    Resolution: 7767x4915
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    irmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials
    Airmen test skills and grit at Nellis Operational Readiness Trials

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    Nellis AFB
    readiness
    operational
    competition
    challenge

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