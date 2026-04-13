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    DARPA - HARQ: Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum [Image 2 of 2]

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    DARPA - HARQ: Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by george wertz 

    DARPA

    Artist’s concept: Notional rendering of quantum computing.

    The Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program seeks to transform how quantum computing systems are designed and scaled by moving beyond today’s one-qubit-to-rule-them-all approach.

    Currently, most quantum systems rely on a single type of qubit to perform all functions. HARQ, drawing inspiration from the diverse hardware used in classical computing, will explore how to combine distinct qubit types – each providing best-in-class performance specific to processing, memory, or communication function – into interconnected, heterogeneous quantum systems. By leveraging advances in photonic integration, quantum interconnects, and quantum circuit design, HARQ seeks to overcome current scaling and performance bottlenecks in quantum systems.

    If successful, it could unlock powerful quantum applications for national security, industry, and society that remain out of reach with today’s homogeneous architectures.

    https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/heterogeneous-architectures-for-quantum?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=harq&utm_content=interior

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9613794
    VIRIN: 260414-D-QD798-6159
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DARPA - HARQ: Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum [Image 2 of 2], by george wertz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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