DARPA - HARQ: Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum

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Artist’s concept: Notional rendering of quantum computing.



The Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program seeks to transform how quantum computing systems are designed and scaled by moving beyond today’s one-qubit-to-rule-them-all approach.



Currently, most quantum systems rely on a single type of qubit to perform all functions. HARQ, drawing inspiration from the diverse hardware used in classical computing, will explore how to combine distinct qubit types – each providing best-in-class performance specific to processing, memory, or communication function – into interconnected, heterogeneous quantum systems. By leveraging advances in photonic integration, quantum interconnects, and quantum circuit design, HARQ seeks to overcome current scaling and performance bottlenecks in quantum systems.



If successful, it could unlock powerful quantum applications for national security, industry, and society that remain out of reach with today’s homogeneous architectures.



https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/heterogeneous-architectures-for-quantum?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=harq&utm_content=interior