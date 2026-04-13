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    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training [Image 6 of 7]

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    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 9, 2026) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Germeel Williams, assigned Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, provides emergency care as part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier three course assessment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Apr. 13, 2026. The testing marks the culmination of the 63-hour Combat Medic/Corpsman TCCC course, which prepares Navy corpsmen and other military medical personnel to deliver lifesaving trauma care in austere, forward-deployed and combat environments. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9613637
    VIRIN: 260409-N-CI012-2274
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training
    NMRTC Bethesda Sailors Put Their Expeditionary Training to the Test During TCCC Training

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